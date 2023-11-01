HEAD TOPICS

Passengers walk DART line after being stuck in carriage

Around 40 passengers were stuck in a Dart carriage for almost an hour this evening after it came to a halt between Shankill and Bray.

The passengers had to be walked towards Bray from the train by Irish Rail staff, having become stuck just before 8.30pm. Iarnród Éireann said they are working to rectify problems with overhead power lines in the area and no DART trains are currently running south of Dalkey.

Services are expected to remain suspended between Dalkey and Greystones while repairs take place overnight.Knock-on delays to northbound services are expected this evening.

