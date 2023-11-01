Passengers walk DART line after being stuck in carriage

The passengers had to be walked towards Bray from the train by Irish Rail staff, having become stuck just before 8.30pm. Iarnród Éireann said they are working to rectify problems with overhead power lines in the area and no DART trains are currently running south of Dalkey.

Services are expected to remain suspended between Dalkey and Greystones while repairs take place overnight.Knock-on delays to northbound services are expected this evening.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Dagestan airport: Putin considers action to counter external interference after riotRiot at Dagestan airport targeted airline passengers from Israel at weekend

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Around €8k worth of fireworks seized in FinglasAround €8,000 worth of illegal fireworks have been seized by gardaí in Finglas, Dublin.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Four under €200,000: homes in Wicklow, Westmeath, Laois and LouthWell-maintained homes at keener prices around the country

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Revenue seize millions worth of cannabis at two Irish airportsDuring two separate seizures last Thursday, Revenue officers uncovered around €4.7 million worth of cannabis

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Dublin Fire Brigade shares interactive map of Halloween bonfiresAt one point on Halloween Dublin Fire Brigade received around 'one emergency call every 70 seconds'

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: On the market: homes a stone’s throw from the seaA selection of homes around the country for those who like seaside living

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕