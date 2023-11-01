Passengers walk DART line after being stuck in carriage

The passengers had to be walked towards Bray from the train by Irish Rail staff, having become stuck just before 8.30pm. Iarnród Éireann said they are working to rectify problems with overhead power lines in the area and no DART trains are currently running south of Dalkey.
Services are expected to remain suspended between Dalkey and Greystones while repairs take place overnight.Knock-on delays to northbound services are expected this evening.
Ireland Headlines
