Parts of Wicklow coastline eroded after Storm Babet

Calls have been made for immediate action to be taken to protect a vulnerable stretch of coastline in Co Wicklow from further erosion.
A temporary walkway has been put in place for the public, to replace sections which have been destroyed, but campaigners say work is needed to protect the area on a long-term basis. A landmark known locally as"the monkey pole" had to be moved at the weekend - not for the first time - as an immediate response to erosion caused by last week's storms, with 300 metres of coastal path north of Wicklow town affected.
"It's very close to the rail line, major concern about the rail line. It's a strategic rail corridor and it's part of the Wicklow commuter route as well so we're seeking to put in interim measures here, more rock armour... as an interim measure to stop this erosion. headtopics.com
Local trader and president of the Wicklow Chamber of Commerce, Stephen Delaney, said The Murrough is"extremely important" to people in Wicklow. "The monkey pole here behind us is an historical landmark and even that has been used to gauge the amount of erosion that's been taking place and it's frightening now the amount of erosion."
"It's been spoken about on numerous occasions down throughout the years and still nothing has happened and we're at breaking point now. It's at tipping point, both for an amenity and for an infrastructure link." headtopics.com
Status Yellow rain warning issued for four countiesA Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow tomorrow. Read more ⮕