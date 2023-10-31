Parts of town under water and cars submerged as flooding hits Ireland

Garda warned of flooding on the N1 motorway in Co Louth on Tuesday and also on the R173 in the nearby Carlingford area. A 24-hour yellow rain warning for“My heart goes out to those up in Cooley, Carlingford, down in Wexford I know there has been particular flooding, as well as Newry, as well as what happened to Middleton (Co Cork) obviously a few weeks ago,” he told RTE Radio One.

Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure had warned of inevitable localised flooding in Northern Ireland. “It may be necessary to close roads or put temporary restrictions in place,” the department said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland had urged people against travelling during the period of the amber warning overnight.Family of delivery driver who lost leg after being hit by Garda car on M50 tell of their horror

Pals of Brazilian Joao Henrique Ferreira held a protest in central Dublin following yesterday following Saturday’s accident on the M50, south of the cityHalloween From Hocus Pocus to childhood favourite TV characters, RTE’s James Patrice and Big Brother legend Brian Dowling led the best dressed this year.

We were given a glimpse into what it’s like for the emergency services to respond to 999 calls across Dublin.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránAmber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránAmber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Further flood warnings as Storm Ciarán approaches IrelandThere are warnings of further flooding this week with Storm Ciarán en route and Met Éireann issuing weather warnings

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Storm Sebastian lands in Ireland tomorrow and there’s a risk of flooding in parts of the countryStorm Sebastian lands in Ireland tomorrow and there's a risk of flooding in parts of the country

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Floods hit NI amid rain warning ahead of Storm CiaránFlooding has been reported in parts of Northern Ireland as police urged people against travelling due to an amber rain warning.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕