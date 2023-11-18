Partner's Heartbreaking Statement at Murder Trial

Ashling Murphy’s partner has spoken of the ‘indescribable’ pain and suffering he has gone through since losing his “soulmate” 22 months ago. Ryan Casey delivered a heartbreaking Victim Impact Statement at the Central Criminal Court before Jozef Puska was sentenced for the murder of Ashling Murphy. At the end of his statement, he turned to Puska and said his behaviour during the trial summed up who he really is, ““One thing is for sure,” he said.
“You will never, ever harm or touch another woman ever again. “When your day of reckoning comes, may you be in hell a whole half hour, before God even knows you're dead.” He told Puska that he had stolen “everything I've ever wanted in life” from him, adding that because of his actions, he will never get to marry his soulmate, hear her voice or see her smile again. “This horrific, senseless, and completely evil taking of Ashling's life is our life sentence that we have to bear for the remainder of our lives,” he said. “A sentence in which there is no parole
