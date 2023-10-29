PARKLIFE: The Inevitable Russell Brand And Blur Mash-Up Is Here And It’s Brilliant

Russell Brand, actor, comedian, author and lover of the English language, has one of the most extensive vocabs we’ve ever come across and it seems that we are not alone.

Brand has made the transition from funny man to social commentator quite well, with his regular updates of Trews (True News), where he addressed issues of concern. Known for his lengthy rants, folk online began responding to Brand’s tweets with the title of Blur anthem“I think that’s gotta change now, we can no longer have erroneous, duplicitous systems held in place”, Brand can be heard saying as Damon Albarn cuts-in hanging from the window of his Ford Coupé shouting ‘PARKLIFE’.

