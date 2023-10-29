Paris Hilton says shame prevented her from sharing her abortion experience

Last year, the overturning of Roe v Wade – a landmark abortion ruling in the United States – jeopardised the bodily autonomy of millions of women.

In an interview with Glamour, Paris said that she had an abortion when she was in her 20s, but never spoke about it until now due to “shame”. She then spoke against restrictive abortion law, saying: “It’s a woman’s body. Why should there be a law around that?

Last month, Paris and her partner Carter Reum welcomed their first child together via surrogate. The couple decided to name the baby boy Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. “When I was searching cities, countries, and states on a map, looking for something to go with Paris and London. headtopics.com

