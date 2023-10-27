Paris Fashion Week : Model Punches Topless Protestor

Liverpool model Hollie-May Saker punched a feminist protestor after she was attacked during one of Paris Fashion Week’s biggest shows., “I was the 19th girl out of the catwalk and I could hear screaming behind me.

“The next thing I just see half-naked women with black marker pen scrawled across their bare chests and that’s when she came at me. “As she grabbed my arm she lifted my skirt exposing me – I pulled my arm back with such force that I landed a punch square on her nose.”“I was so angry but I knew I had to be professional so I carried on walking with a bit of sassiness. My Scouseness came out a bit but I wish it had come out a bit more. Thinking about it now I wish I’d pushed them both off the stage because they ruined my favourite show.

“I think if it had happened two years ago I would have run straight off the catwalk. It could have been worse, I could have fallen over. headtopics.com

