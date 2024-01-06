Parents of Tragic Debs Crash Victim Give Update on Injured Friend

The parents of tragic debs crash victim Kiea McCann say her critically injured friend is now recovering well - and keeps in contact with them. In the second part of our exclusive interview with tragic Kiea’s parents Frankie and Teresa, the heartbroken couple told how they’re inspired by brave pal Avin Mohamad - who spent weeks in intensive care following the horror crash in July last year, but has now recovered.

Tragic Largy college student Kiea (17) died alongside her friend Dlava Mohamad (16), a sister of Avin (18), who was left critically injured, but survived the crash. READ MORE:Parents of girl killed in Debs crash recall how they came upon scene as they make heartbreaking appeal And now in an update to this paper, Kiea’s parents told how Avin is out of hospital and recovering well - and regularly keeps in contact with Kiea’s siblings. “She’s doing very well. She’s out and all and Jesus she’s doing great,” Frankie McCann said. “She would be on the phone there to the girls (Kiea’s sisters). She and her family have moved out of Clones now and are living in Monagha





