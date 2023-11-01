Parents in line for double Child Benefit payment within weeks

The date for the double Child Benefit payment is the 5th of December. Child Benefit is €140 a month for each child. It is paid on the first Tuesday of every month. If you start getting Child Benefit for the first time for a baby, it will be paid at the start of the month after the birth of the child.
For twins, Child Benefit is paid at one-and-a-half times the normal monthly rate for each child. For triplets and other multiple births, Child Benefit is paid at double the normal monthly rate for each child.
Whatever you usually get for the amount of children you have, will be doubled in the December payment. This is just one of many of the bonus measures that will benefit people throughout November, December and January.
