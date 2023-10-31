Parents back campaign to ban smartphones for kids

Education Minister Norma Foley is leading the charge at Government level and the Mirror has confirmed that she will be bringing her formal proposals to Cabinet "shortly."But in the meantime, a group of concerned parents have clubbed together and launched a petition to ban the sale of smartphones to 13-year-olds and younger.

One of the parents, Susan McKeever, spoke to the Mirror last night about the reasons she launched the campaign, adding that: "All parents are seeing, everyone knows they should not be used by kids.""We know that smartphones are making kids more anxious, more prone to depression, less healthy and active.

"Yet the proportion of kids owning their own smartphone continues to rise every year, with almost a third of kids age eight now owning one. "Children need the chance to enjoy the innocence of childhood, without the pressures of social media, relentless screen time and ‘always-on’ culture."Let's break the pattern of it being ‘normal’ for kids to have to get their own smartphone.

"In Ireland, we're well able to drive change when we want to - think of the smoking ban and the plastic bags levy."Please sign our petition to show support for preventing the sale of smartphones to kids age 13 and under - and note, this is about smartphones, not the old Nokia-style mobile phones."It already has over 300 signatures and will be presented to Government Ministers and TDs.

The proposal is expected to receive widespread support when it comes up for discussion with Government ministers at Cabinet, potentially as soon as in the next couple of weeks.

