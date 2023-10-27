Parenting: Shouting at a child can cause 'lifelong damage'

Getting angry and shouting at your children can cause “lifelong damage”, according to a new charity supporting people who experienced verbal abuse.

Words Matter founder Jessica Bondy endured verbal abuse herself growing up and hopes the charity can help other people come to terms with their experience., she said there is little public awareness of verbal abuse and many people do not realise the extent of the problem.“Comparing it to physical abuse and sexual abuse, the impact can be just as great and I think it’s such an underestimated, hidden issue.

“So many people I’ve coached and mentored… had been held back by the words they’d heard when they were children,” she said.Often verbal abuse is shouted at children but Ms Bondy is clear abuse can be delivered in a normal tone of voice.“Part of it is the words that are used and if one is using words that criticise and demean, as a child growing up, you believe those to be true because you respect the adults in your life. headtopics.com

