Paralympian Richael Timothy: “Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do something, you really can do whatever you want”

It’s been a rocky road for Paralympian Richael Timothy but as she heads for Tokyo, her sight is set on making Roscommon proud and moving onwards and upwards.
“I remember I went 10 meters and I fell off because of balance. But I was like, oh, I got 10 meters. It was ten meters further than I got doing anything else,” the Ballymore native said. After going to two events, Richael knew this wasn’t going to be just “for fun”, she wanted to compete.
Not letting her injury stand in the way, Richael turned to former Paralympian Francine Meehan, learning from the best. "I'm relatively new, just a case of gaining as much experience as I can, learning from everyone around me. All you can do really is do a personal best time.
“I’m just kind of looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere, being at a competition, but also taking in everything that’s going on around, not just in sports, the way my events go.”Having never been to Japan before, soaking up all there is to the country is high on the priority list, but with an extra year of training under her belt, this year’s Paralympics might go better than she originally anticipated.
"It has definitely given me an extra year training and maybe an extra year stronger, but it's also made every other girl an extra year stronger. I think it's important to look at it like that. "I'm not stopping and after Tokyo, I think I see cycling my career for now. I'm going to keep going at it for as long as I'm able, for as long as I'm good enough. I'm someone that if I'm getting better, I'm going to keep going.