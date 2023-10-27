Panti Bliss is in talks to star in a new comedy series

A production company, based in New York and London, is developing a new comedy series which will be based around Panti Bliss.Panti: Woman in the Making.

The production company, Playground, has reportedly bought the rights to the memoir and will turn it into a comedy series. No dates have been given but it’s only in the development stage so we’ll just have to wait and see.“Rory is a genuinely unique voice, and we’re excited to be working with his alter-ego Panti Bliss on a series that will bring her provocative perspective on contemporary culture and the unspoken challenges that face the gay community to a mainstream television audience.

