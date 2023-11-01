Panama Canal operators to cut ship crossings as drought worsens

This year, for the first time, canal authorities in the central American nation cut the number of ships that can cross each day, reducing it to 31 a day, down from the average of about 36. On Tuesday the canal authority said it would further limit crossings to 25 bookings a day later this week and gradually reduce it before reaching just 18 from February next year.

“The canal and the country face the challenge of the upcoming dry season with a minimum water reserve,” the canal authority said in a statement on Tuesday. “The Panama Canal urges its customers to make reservations in order to transit as programmed.”

In August analysts were already concerned about the potential disruption to container shipping caused by the reduction in crossings, and the latest restrictions will begin to take hold in the run-up to the busy Christmas shopping period. The canal’s most important route is between countries in Asia such as China and the east coast of the US, and sees a vast array of goods pass through from petroleum products to vehicle parts and grains.

“This will bring with it the likelihood that container services will begin to see delays which they’ve been able to previously avoid,” freight forwarder and logistics company Flexport wrote in a newsletter this week.

The lower number of crossings comes at a particularly challenging time for Panama, which relies on the more than $4.6 billion (€4.4 billion) in revenue the canal brings in each year. In recent weeks large protests have broken out in the capital Panama City against a large copper mine that accounts for about 4 per cent of gross domestic product.

