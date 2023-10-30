Palace Bar celebrates 200 years in business

Not only has the Palace Bar witnessed the key events in the last two centuries of Irish history, some of the players in those events found time to have a pint there.

Opened by John Stafford in 1823, the Palace witnessed the upheavals of 19th-century Ireland, the struggle for independence, economic downturns, recessions and most recently survived the pandemic, which shut the country’s pubs.

“That was challenging,” he said. “I would have been here during the economic downturn, and they were bleak times, and my own father remembers the Dublin bombings, when town was deserted for months afterwards, but we never thought we’d see something like that.” headtopics.com

A big priority was to keep the staff working, said Mr Aherne, who pointed out that they mainly stayed with the business. He noted there was still a lag in customers from offices that have yet to be fully repopulated following the move to homeworking.

Many of them come not just for a drink, but to admire its interior, the product of a renovation commissioned by Patrick Hall, who took over the Palace from Stafford in the mid-19th century. “He was responsible for the Victorian pub we have today,” says Mr Aherne. headtopics.com

The Ahernes, with roots in Rear Cross, Co Tipperary, have had the Palace for three generations. Willie succeeded his father, Liam in the early 2000s.

