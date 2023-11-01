Pakistan starts rounding up undocumented foreigners, mostly Afghans, ahead of deadline

Afghans have made up the bulk of those to have left so far after what for some has been decades living in Pakistan. Within hours of the interior ministry statement, authorities had begun detaining and transferring what they said were undocumented foreigners to transit centres.
Inside the centre, authorities had set up tents to shelter those rounded up. Media were not allowed access inside. “I have shown up here with his original card,” he said, adding the guards were now asking for another document. “We didn’t bring that with us.”
“Some of them have been living in Pakistan for more than 30 years without any proof of registration,” said Nasir Khan, the area deputy commissioner. Local media pictures showed long queues of buses heading to the Torkham crossing where thousands of people waited for clearance and would likely spend the night in open as the crossing closes at 9pm. Some of them said they had never been to Afghanistan, and wondered how would they start a new life there.
Of the more than four million Afghans living in Pakistan, the government estimates 1.7 million are undocumented. Pakistan has taken a hardline stance, saying Afghan nationals have been behind militant attacks, smuggling and other crimes in the South Asian nation.
