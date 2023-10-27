Pain Hustlers, Cat Person and Rock Hudson.

This week on Screentime John Fardy talk to the famed Harry Potter David Yates about his new Netflix movie ‘Pain Hustlers’ which sees Emily Blunt play a struggling mother who enters the world of dodgy-dealing medicines in the American Opioid Crisis. John also chats to the Director of ‘Cat Person’ Susanna Fogel who has turned the acclaimed New Yorker Magazine short story that went viral into a movie of the same name.

