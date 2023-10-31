Pagan Marie Pedroz shares blessing for money, love and health to do on Halloween

Read more: Offaly psychic medium Natasha Bracken closed her hair salon after spirit saved her son’s life She told RSVP Live: “We’re doing this ourselves tonight. We have what we call a ‘Wishing Bowl’ in our window for the last three weeks. People have dropped in their wishes for the New Year. It can be gratitude for the year that’s past, or blessings for themselves, their family, friends or the world.

“Anybody can do that at home too. They can create a space, light some candles, smudge the room with sage, light a new fire to represent the end of the old year and the start of the new, write out their wish and burn it into the fire.”“It can be anything at all,” Marie shared. “People are unique in how they want to express themselves. Giving them something to say isn’t usually a good idea.

“Do a blessing and call in the elements of earth, air, fire and water to sanctify it and strengthen it. Marie gave suggestions for people looking to bring specific things into their lives - like health, money and love.“It can include things like crystals, herbs, candles, a statue, a photograph, sacred objects a person might have already collected such as things they found on a beach.

“Whatever wishes they send out tonight, can be re-enforced on every new moon, which is a 28-day cycle. Things don’t necessarily manifest in 24 hours or even 28 days, but they do come. “Citrine is the best crystal for good fortune or money. It represents the sun. Merchants used to keep it in tills or moneybags to ensure that it was never empty. Green candles also work very well with that. They symbolise what is growing, whether it's your banking growing or your job security to grow.

