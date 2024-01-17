Páirc Uí Chaoimh: A Stadium Stumbling from One Crisis to Another

All this fuss could have been avoided had they simply rebranded it Páirc Uí Chaos. For while it might not immediately strike you as a commercially attractive moniker, surely it’s situationally accurate? Perhaps that stadium could generate some income from a mixed martial arts event with Conor McGregor headlining and the entire bash sponsored by his latest stout.

If nothing else that’ll give the Beamish and Murphy’s aficionados a reason to get up off their bar stools and block the turnstiles to defend the honour of good honest Cork porter. And it would be in keeping with the theme of a stadium stumbling from one crisis to another, like Sideshow Bob in The Simpsons when he was unable to take a step without stomping on rakes at every turn. Sideshows, there have been many, way too many in relation to Páirc Uí Chaoim





Tánaiste expresses disappointment at proposal to change name of Páirc Uí ChaoimhTánaiste Micheál Martin expresses disappointment and annoyance at proposal to change the name of Páirc Uí Chaoimh to Supervalu Park. The stadium is currently named after a founding member of Nemo Rangers, the club that the Tánaiste is connected to. Government allocated €30m towards the stadium's development and never sought naming rights.

Cavan's Controversial Decision to Sell Fresh AirCavan changed the name of their stadium to 'Kingspan Breffni Park' to make more money, but never finished the stadium despite the €1 million that came in.

Iowa event shows abortion could be lingering issue for Republican frontrunner in the US presidential raceFormer US president Donald Trump appeared at a town hall in Iowa while his main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination were partaking in a debate.

Irish Taoiseach urges caution in labeling Israeli-Palestinian conflict as genocideTaoiseach Leo Varadkar warns against using the term 'genocide' to describe the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stating that it is a complex issue involving multiple parties.

More than 320 Unaccompanied Children Arrive in Ireland Seeking AsylumMore than 320 unaccompanied children have arrived into Ireland seeking asylum and are now in State care or accommodation, with five unaccompanied minors arriving in the first four days of this year alone. The Government is aware of the seriousness of the issue and expects to receive a report on the situation soon. A review of a Garda operation for missing children will also be conducted. Tusla, the child and family agency, has reported a significant increase in the number of separated children seeking international protection.

