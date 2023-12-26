Owner of Equine Therapeutic Riding Centre Finds Forever Home for Horses

The owner of an equine therapeutic riding centre, whose mother died at the hands of her father, said she has 'finally' found stability in her life, after securing a forever home for her beloved horses. Georgia Lillis has thanked an 'incredible' community who helped end her desperate search for a new premises for her animals, which she says are her whole life.

Public generosity and support enabled Georgia to locate and buy eight acres of land just minutes away from her rented five-acre centre in Skerries, Co. Dublin. READ MORE:Tragic Celine Cawley's daughter tells how horses helped her overcome trauma of her mum's violent death The 31 year old refused to relocate from the area, insisting on finding a premises close by to accommodate ten children, who get to the stables on public transport and are unable to travel further afiel





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Social Media Company X Faces Advertiser Exodus After Elon Musk's Controversial CommentsAd industry experts warn that social media company X may lose more advertisers following billionaire owner Elon Musk's criticism of brands dropping the platform. Musk's endorsement of an anti-Semitic post led to Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery suspending their advertising on X. Musk later apologized but criticized the advertisers for leaving and accused them of blackmail.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »

The Beauty Treats We Should Gift OurselvesMelanie Morris finds the best beauty treats are often the ones we find for others, but really, we should gift them to ourselves.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Exciting Collaboration with Trish Deseine and NEFFTrish Deseine’s Christmas Menu For Seasonal Entertaining will get you in the festive mood, with her French-inspired dishes and delectable cocktails! See recipes... Neff_Ireland TrishDeseine NEFF NEFFpassion SlideandHide Kitchen Homemade Recipe

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Motivational Quotes Overwhelm UN Climate Summit VenueThe Expo Centre in Dubai, hosting this year's United Nations Climate Summit, COP28, is filled with an overwhelming number of motivational quotes, diminishing their impact and becoming visual noise.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Rape Crisis Centre contacts down but counselling referrals at record highFigures from Rape Crisis Network Ireland show number of contacts and appointments down but referrals to counselling at record high

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »