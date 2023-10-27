Overlooked by Ireland, Munster's Kleyn could become World Cup winner

Murray Kinsella Reports from Paris THE JOKES HAVE been unavoidable. The ones about an Ireland international playing in a World Cup final.
Technically speaking, Jean Kleyn will indeed become the first Ireland international to actually play in a World Cup final, albeit for South Africa. It wasn’t to be, but Kleyn’s World Cup ambitions didn’t end there. Instead, it was Rassie Erasmus who gave him a shout and invited him into the Springboks set-up. Kleyn didn’t think twice and launched the second chapter of his Test career thanks to World Rugby’s eligibility laws allowing him to switch allegiance to his native land.
It's remarkable stuff for a player who didn't even see a career in professional rugby for himself when he was in his late teens. He wasn't on the radar at all but forced his way into the pro game through his gritty performances at Stellenbosch University.
Even by the time he was playing for Western Province, he was still self-admittedly raw and had poor handling skills, but he was a big brute of an enforcer. Erasmus watched him breaking through and when he moved to Munster, he convinced Kleyn to switch to Irish rugby too.
With a long queue of excellent locks ahead of him in South Africa, the prospect of being a 'project player' in Ireland was alluring and Kleyn duly served his three-year residency period before being included in Ireland's 2019 World Cup squad. His selection drew lots of criticism from supporters and media, in large part because the popular Devin Toner had been left out of the squad.
Andy Farrell took over from Joe Schmidt after the World Cup and he has never included Kleyn in a squad since. The Munster lock’s form was consistent but it wasn’t until the last two seasons that the calls for him to be included really became prominent. Kleyn was arguably Munster’s player of the season as they won the URC in May.