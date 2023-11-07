Over 50% of Cannabis Jellies Contain Deadly Synthetic Drugs Instead of Cannabis

More than 50 percent of cannabis jellies tested by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) last year did not contain cannabis as advertised, and were instead infused with deadly synthetic drugs that resulted in the hospitalisation of three teenagers last December. The warning was contained in FSI’s annual report today, which said little is known about the physiological effects of these man-made compounds and they therefore pose a greater risk to consumers.
The agency also revealed that it has been necessary to change its long-standing procedures and work practices due to the rapid growth in popularity of cannabis sweets in the past three years. “In 2019, FSI encountered the first submission of jelly sweets in plastic sachets, which on analysis were found to contain controlled drugs,” the annual report stated. “At the time, we couldn’t have anticipated the significance of these innocent-looking bags of sweets.” READ MORE: Gardaí believe man working for top Irish drug gang behind €2m coke deal The illegal confectionery is packaged and marketed as Jolly Ranchers, Nerds, Starburst, Skittles, Wowheads, and many other recognisable product brands. FSI said the professional and commercial appearance of the products point to a wider distribution strategy. It described as “sinister” the fact that these sweets are packaged in a way that is alluring to childre
Ireland Headlines
