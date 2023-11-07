Over 50% of Cannabis Jellies Contain Deadly Synthetic Drugs Instead of Cannabis

More than 50 percent of cannabis jellies tested by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) last year did not contain cannabis as advertised, and were instead infused with deadly synthetic drugs that resulted in the hospitalisation of three teenagers last December. The warning was contained in FSI’s annual report today, which said little is known about the physiological effects of these man-made compounds and they therefore pose a greater risk to consumers.

The agency also revealed that it has been necessary to change its long-standing procedures and work practices due to the rapid growth in popularity of cannabis sweets in the past three years. “In 2019, FSI encountered the first submission of jelly sweets in plastic sachets, which on analysis were found to contain controlled drugs,” the annual report stated. “At the time, we couldn’t have anticipated the significance of these innocent-looking bags of sweets.” READ MORE: Gardaí believe man working for top Irish drug gang behind €2m coke deal The illegal confectionery is packaged and marketed as Jolly Ranchers, Nerds, Starburst, Skittles, Wowheads, and many other recognisable product brands. FSI said the professional and commercial appearance of the products point to a wider distribution strategy. It described as “sinister” the fact that these sweets are packaged in a way that is alluring to childre

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Half of cannabis jellies contain deadly synthetic drug, forensic agency warnsThe man-made chemicals were responsible for the hospitalisation of three teenagers last December, Forensic Science Ireland has warned

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Shoppers obsessed with 'amazing' anti-ageing skincare set that's 50% offIf you are interested in keeping your skin as healthy as possible, then you need a good SPF and vitamin C in your routine - they are anti-ageing heroes that make a huge difference

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

RTENEWS: Trial date set for guard who allegedly stole cannabisA Dublin-based Garda who denies breaking into a colleague's locker to steal a €70 cannabis exhibit and keeping it for sale or supply will face a three-day hearing next year.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Over a quarter of a million euros worth of suspected cannabis seized by gardai€246,000 of suspected cannabis was uncovered during the search in Offaly

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

RTENEWS: €250k of cannabis, €6k in cash seized in DublinA total of around €250,000 of suspected cannabis herb along with €6,000 in cash was seized yesterday morning in Dublin.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Over half of ‘cannabis’ sweets seized by authorities contain synthetic drug which poses ‘even greater risk’Huge increase in popularity of “sinister” sweets, says Forensic Science Ireland

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »