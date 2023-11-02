Over 300,000 workers are missing out on a €700 boost - claim before deadline

Recent figures from Revenue show the majority of those who overpaid tax and then filed a return got an average refund of €700, the Irish Independent reports.There are also millions of euro owed to taxpayers covering such areas as medical expenses relief, e-worker relief, tuition fees, flat-rate expenses, the home carer’s credit and nursing home expenses.
The deadline for submitting a tax return is Thursday, November 15 and this year, workers can make claims going as far back as 2019. Earlier this year, Revenue’s national PAYE manager Aisling Ní Mhaoileoin encouraged workers to complete an income tax return to claim tax credits for last year.
She said that to finalise their tax position for last year, a person needed to complete an income tax return. The quickest and easiest way to submit the return is online.The Rent Tax Credit for people paying for private rented accommodation will be increased from €500 to €750 a year from 2024.
It will be also extended to parents who pay for rented accommodation for their student children under the Rent-a-room scheme and for ‘digs’. This change will be backdated to include the 2022 and 2023 tax years.
There is also a temporary rental income tax relief is being introduced to support private landlords. The relief will be available against some rental income at the standard rate of 20% each year. It will be available from 2024 to 2027 and will only apply if the landlord keeps their rental property in the rental market for the next four years.
