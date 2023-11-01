Over 30 flood-hit businesses apply for emergency funding in wake of Storm Babet

The IRC said this application rate is what “would be expected at this stage as this is in line with previous flood scheme experiences in Ireland in the past”. Businesses applying to Scheme A can get a once-off contribution of €5,000, or, for damage that exceeds this sum, an initial €5,000 contribution after verification by the local authority and possible payments of up to €20,000 following a professional assessment by an assessor appointed by the IRC.

The scheme is open to small businesses of up to 20 employees and only those that could not secure flood insurance through no fault of their own are eligible. These applicants will now be assessed by a panel of assessors later this week before a decision on how much extra funding will be allocated to them.

