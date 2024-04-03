Over 15,300 People Cancel TV Licence Direct Debits Amid RTÉ Scandal

Over 15,300 people cancelled their TV licence direct debits last year following six months of scandal at RTÉ. Figures provided by Media Minister Catherine Martin show that in July, weeks after RTÉ started hitting the headlines, 2,327 people cancelled their monthly payments. The national broadcaster was plunged into controversy in late June 2023 when it was revealed former Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy had been overpaid by €345,000 over five years.

It also emerged that RTÉ had underwritten a deal with car company Renault to pay Mr Tubridy €75,000 a year. It ended up paying him €150,000 after Renault pulled out after the first year in a three-year arrangement. READ MORE: Fine Gael Cabinet contenders following Simon Coveney's shock announcement Subsequent Oireachtas Committee hearings with the broadcaster revealed the use of barter accounts and exuberant spending on items such as flip flops and the flop “Toy Show the Musical

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTE in Crisis Analysis: New RTÉ chair faces difficult task of restoring public trust in broadcasterTerence O’Rourke has been brought in to cut costs at Monstrose as RTÉ looks to secure 400 redundancies

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Number of women working remotely up 300% during coronavirus pandemicCSO data points to massive rise in women availing of more flexible working arrangements

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Remote working among women skyrockets 300% since 2016Data outlined in a new CSO gender equality data base shows the growth in women working from home far outstrips that among men

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

UFC 300 on course to break records without Conor McGregorDana White confirms UFC 300 is set to break company records.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

‘Independent movies are a strange combination of people with money and people with big egos’In The Sweet East, cinematographer Sean Price Williams has teamed up with critic Nick Pinkerton for a firecracker debut

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

RTÉ to pay €755,000 over three years for market researchNational broadcaster, RTÉ is set to pay an estimated €755,000 over a three year period to firms to carry out audience market research on its behalf.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »