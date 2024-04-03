Over 15,300 People Cancel TV Licence Direct Debits Amid RTÉ Scandal

Over 15,300 people cancelled their TV licence direct debits last year following six months of scandal at RTÉ. Figures provided by Media Minister Catherine Martin show that in July, weeks after RTÉ started hitting the headlines, 2,327 people cancelled their monthly payments. The national broadcaster was plunged into controversy in late June 2023 when it was revealed former Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy had been overpaid by €345,000 over five years.
It also emerged that RTÉ had underwritten a deal with car company Renault to pay Mr Tubridy €75,000 a year. It ended up paying him €150,000 after Renault pulled out after the first year in a three-year arrangement. READ MORE: Fine Gael Cabinet contenders following Simon Coveney's shock announcement Subsequent Oireachtas Committee hearings with the broadcaster revealed the use of barter accounts and exuberant spending on items such as flip flops and the flop “Toy Show the Musical
