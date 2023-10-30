Over 100 Jobs To Be Lost as Xtra-vision Stores Close Nationwide

Luke Charleton from Ernst & Young, a receiver for the entertainment chain, said in a statement that the decision for the closures are “regrettable” and that they are “extremely grateful” to all of the staff during “a very difficult and uncertain time.”

He added: “We are keen to stress that those stores unaffected by these closures will continue to trade as normal.” According to reports a number of the positions lost will be relocated to other branches and the receivers are still in negotiations with regards to selling the business and its assets.The stores to close in the Republic of Ireland include Ongar, Carpenterstown, Rathmines, Baggot Street, The Square in Tallaght, Phibsborough and two stores in Swords as well as the one in Roscrea.

