Our favourite dark chocolate pieces to sweeten your wardrobe this season

Dark chocolate is the colour of the season. Rich, comforting and undeniably luxe, it’s only one step away from our beloved black but creates plenty of interest in an outfit.

From distressed leather to delicious cashmere knits and mahogany loafers, shop our edit below.: By clicking subscribe, you agree to receiving future communications from IMAGE and are happy for your data to be shared with IMAGE.

Read more:

image_magazine »

The green thread: Irish traditional clothing and their sustainabilityIf you know something about Ireland, it’s probably about its natural beauty and many places worth visiting. If you’ve visited, these are bits that you probably fell in love with. But Ireland is not only about beautiful landscapes and rich cultural heritage, a huge part of its rich history stays in its traditional knitted clothing. Read more ⮕

'It's about taking it right to the edge' - Sophie White on her love of horror moviesWith Halloween just around the corner and the dark evenings setting in, there’ll be some families sitting down for the annual viewing of Hocus Pocus, but f... Read more ⮕

Gazelle Twin: ‘Our brains are these strange labyrinths. They store stuff and it waits to spring out on us later in life’Elizabeth Bernholz, a singular chronicler of the dark and the ominous, revisits traumatic childhood memories on new album Black Dog Read more ⮕

‘I’ve always been really interested in the darker side of things, the macabre, the gritty, the gruesome’What I Do: Ciaran Behan takes tourists on Dark Dublin tours of the city, sharing stories of grave robbing, serial killing, cannibalism and more Read more ⮕

The €20 Stradivarius cardigan that would be the perfect layering piece for springThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Olympian Derval O'Rourke Shares The Piece Of Advice That Changed Her CareerIt's something that seems so simple, but a single sentence changed the track of Derval O'Rourke's career. The Olympian joined Dave for a cup of tea and a cha... Read more ⮕