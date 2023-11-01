Orsted shares tumble after company ditches two US wind projects

The decision, which the company blamed on supply chain delays, higher interest rates and changes to its assumptions around tax credits and construction permits, underlines the mounting challenges facing the wind industry.Sherry Fitz doing business, falling energy bills, and being wary of online influencers‘Anyone who says money isn’t important to them is telling a porky pie!’
However, early on Wednesday, Orsted said its US offshore wind projects had “experienced further negative developments”. As a result, the company was now “taking measures to support its capital structure”, such as rationalising its portfolio.
The group’s shares, which are listed in Copenhagen, were down by a fifth in early trading, extending their drop this year to 57 per cent. The Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act included significant subsidies for offshore wind developers. The Ocean Wind projects promised to generate more than 2GW of offshore wind power in New Jersey.
