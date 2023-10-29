Orlando Bloom ‘Bombarding’ Actress With Calls And Texts… Despite The Fact That She Has A Boyfriend

Orlando Bloom is said to be “bombarding” actress Margot Robbie with calls and texts in an effort to get a date, despite the fact that she already has a boyfriend.star separated from wife Miranda Kerr last October and reportedly shared a kiss with Robbie at a Golden Globes afterparty in January.“He’s turning on the charm and practically begging her to hook up with him,” they said.

However, there is one little detail standing in the way of the very attractive pairing… Robbie has a boyfriend. The 24-year-old has been dating assistant film director Tom Ackerley since meeting him on the set of Suite Francais in June but is said to be “flattered” by the attention.

