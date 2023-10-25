Options at Loosehead Prop in Irish Rugby

Andrew Porter’s long shifts at loosehead prop for Ireland are a testament to his fitness and quality, but Andy Farrell would ideally have another player pushing him harder for minutes. Porter is one of the best in the business so it will be tough for someone else to get to his level and yet, Irish rugby should constantly be striving to have competition for even its best players.

One suspects that IRFU performance director David Nucifora and Ireland boss Farrell might not view loosehead prop as a position of high-quality depth within the Irish game. With that in mind, development in this area is crucial over the coming year





