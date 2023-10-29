Opinion: Selena’s swimwear photoshoot needs to open the conversation more

And as she posed unedited for her latest collab with La’Mariette for her new swimwear range, it was so refreshing to see a normal and beautiful body that hasn’t been morphed into something it’s not.

As much as we wish we didn’t, we all have preconceived notions and ideas of what the ideal body is or how we define what is beautiful.Seeing Selena unedited in this photoshoot, I genuinely didn’t realise she was natural as she posed until I looked at it a second time. You can see her curves and her scars, and she looks better than ever.

More and more people are showing off their natural curves, bumps, rolls and scars online, and it is so refreshing to see someone who looks normal on Instagram rather than constantly being airbrushed to look a certain way. headtopics.com

But this isn’t something that can just be achieved overnight, it’s something we as a society still need to thrive for. From TV shows to magazine covers, every shape, size and colour deserves to be highlighted and praised the same way Selena has been over the weekend. We need to show normal bodies everywhere until it doesn’t become a question anymore and just something we automatically do.We need to strive for a world where editing a picture or airbrushing every photo in a magazine is seen as weird, and natural becomes the norm.

