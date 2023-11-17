Opening scene of The Crown's new season depicts Princess Diana's tragic passing

Watchers of The Crown were left reeling after the opening scene of the new season depicted the tragic circumstances under which Princess Diana passed away. The scene depicts the paparazzi-led pursuit that took place before Diana and Dodi Fayed’s chauffeur crashed the car in which they were travelling in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France. The crash led to all three of their deaths.

The final series of The Crown depicts the blossoming relationship between Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, and Dodi, played by Khalid Abdalla. It also explores the relationship between a young Prince William and Kate Middleton when they attended the University of St Andrews. Fans of the show were shocked with the decision to depict the Paris scene immediately in the new season, with many thinking they would build up to the tragic passing of The Princess of Wales throughout the season

