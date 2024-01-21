OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in talks for new chip venture

Sam Altman is in discussions with Middle Eastern investors and chip fabricators including TSMC about launching a new chip venture, as the OpenAI chief executive seeks to satisfy his company’s growing need for semiconductors while reducing its reliance on Nvidia.

Mr Altman has spoken to some of the wealthiest investors in the region about funding the ambitious new project to develop chips required to train and build AI models, and the plants required to fabricate them, according to people with direct knowledge of the talks. The 38-year-old entrepreneur is in talks with investors in the United Arab Emirates, including Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, one of Abu Dhabi’s wealthiest and most influential figures, about funding the venture, said the people. He is also talking to Taiwanese chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co about a partnership to fabricate the chips, they sai





IrishTimesBiz » / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Dunnes Stores CEO Dies on Trip to DubaiFormer Dunnes Stores chief executive, Mr Dunne, passed away while on a trip to Dubai. He played a significant role in the growth of the supermarket empire and was known for his involvement in a kidnapping incident by the IRA. Payments made by him to senior politicians led to his departure from Dunnes Stores.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Boeing CEO Acknowledges Mistake and Emphasizes Transparency After Safety IncidentBoeing CEO Dave Calhoun admitted the company's mistake and emphasized the importance of transparency after a safety incident involving a 737 Max 9. Calhoun addressed employees at a companywide meeting, reinforcing safety as the top priority.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

US Economy Grows by 5.2% in Q3, Expected to Expand in Coming YearsThe US economy experienced a growth of 5.2% in the third quarter and is projected to expand by 2.1% in 2023 and 1.5% in 2024. Meanwhile, the founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been convicted of fraud and conspiracy charges. Tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have invested heavily in AI chatbots to meet the increasing demand.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Dublin's Head Diagnostics Aims to Aid Parkinson's and MS Diagnoses with Innovative TechHead Diagnostics is gearing up for the launch of devices powered by their Neuro platform, targeting diseases of the brain stem. The company is seeking regulatory approval to comply with American and European regulations. CEO David van Zuydam envisions their technology being used globally by GPs and neurologists.

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Seriously Sound Food Co. in Talks with Aldi to Sell Plant-Based Chicken NationwideThe Kerry-based Seriously Sound Food Co. is in talks with Aldi to stock its plant-based chicken pieces. Talks are expected to be completed in 2024 to list their products nationwide.

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Ireland AM's Tommy Bowe talks about the challenges of working in TVTommy Bowe discusses the ruthless nature of the television industry and the recent changes in shows and presenting line-ups in Virgin Media and RTÉ.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »