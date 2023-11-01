Open hatred of Jews surges globally, inflamed by Gaza bombardment

“This is the scariest time to be Jewish since World War Two. We have had problems before, but things have never been this bad in my lifetime,” said Anthony Adler (62), speaking outside a synagogue where he had gone to pray in Golders Green, a London neighbourhood with a large Jewish community.

In countries where figures are available from police or civil society groups, including the United States, Britain, France, Germany and South Africa, the pattern is clear; the number of anti-Semitic incidents has risen since October 7th by several hundred per cent compared with the same period last year.

One common thread is that anger over the deaths of thousands of Palestinians as a result of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza is invoked as justification for verbal or physical aggression towards Jews in general, often accompanied by the use of slurs and tropes rooted in the long history of anti-Semitism.

“The idea that Israel was the ultimate shelter, that idea is totally shattered by what happened on October 7th,” said Mayer. Shneor Segal, the chief Ashkenazi rabbi of Azerbaijan, said the incident showed that “anti-Semites will use any excuse – the current Middle East crisis being just the latest – to terrorise the dwindling numbers of us that still remain” in the Caucasus.

In Buenos Aires, pupils at a well-known Jewish school were asked not to wear their usual uniforms to be less easily identifiable, parents said. Other schools cancelled planned camping trips and activities outside their premises.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Michael McDowell: How far will Rishi Sunak’s government go to deny the slaughter in Gaza?Those protesting against what some western politicians justify in Gaza are not advocating terrorism; they are demanding that mass killing, terrorising and brutalising stop

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Israel-Hamas conflict: Air strike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza leaves 50 deadAttack by Israel condemned by Palestinian Authority, Jordan and Saudi Arabia as Egypt terms it ‘inhumane’ and a ‘blatant violation of international law’

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Israeli air strikes on Gaza refugee camp leave 50 dead as 11 Israeli soldiers killed in fightingSimon Coveney says Israel’s ‘approach in Gaza not consistent with international humanitarian law’

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Israel-Hamas conflict: Limited Gaza evacuations via Rafah to be allowed after Qatar brokers dealHamas says it will soon release some of the 200 foreign captives it had seized during its attack on Israel

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Israeli actions in Gaza 'not consistent with humanitarian law'Speaking in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, Simon Coveney condemned the Israeli attack on a refugee camp in Gaza

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: the IDF have claimed responsibility for an attack on a refugee camp in GazaThe Israel Defence Forces have claimed responsibility for the strike on the Jabaliya Refugee Camp in Gaza, claiming they were targeting a Hamas Commander. Sp...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕