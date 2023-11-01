Open hatred of Jews surges globally, inflamed by Gaza bombardment

“This is the scariest time to be Jewish since World War Two. We have had problems before, but things have never been this bad in my lifetime,” said Anthony Adler (62), speaking outside a synagogue where he had gone to pray in Golders Green, a London neighbourhood with a large Jewish community.
In countries where figures are available from police or civil society groups, including the United States, Britain, France, Germany and South Africa, the pattern is clear; the number of anti-Semitic incidents has risen since October 7th by several hundred per cent compared with the same period last year.
One common thread is that anger over the deaths of thousands of Palestinians as a result of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza is invoked as justification for verbal or physical aggression towards Jews in general, often accompanied by the use of slurs and tropes rooted in the long history of anti-Semitism.
“The idea that Israel was the ultimate shelter, that idea is totally shattered by what happened on October 7th,” said Mayer. Shneor Segal, the chief Ashkenazi rabbi of Azerbaijan, said the incident showed that “anti-Semites will use any excuse – the current Middle East crisis being just the latest – to terrorise the dwindling numbers of us that still remain” in the Caucasus.
In Buenos Aires, pupils at a well-known Jewish school were asked not to wear their usual uniforms to be less easily identifiable, parents said. Other schools cancelled planned camping trips and activities outside their premises.
