Only Ten Local Authorities in Ireland Meet Environmental Enforcement Standards

Only ten of the State’s 31 local authorities achieved the required standard in enforcement of environmental regulations in 2022, according to the latest report from the EPA. The report highlights that local authorities assign a much lower level of resources to the enforcement of air and noise regulations compared to waste and water rules.

The EPA examined each local authority against 20 national enforcement priorities, including water quality, waste management, air and noise pollution, and governance processes. Ten local authorities achieved the required standard of 70% or more, while four local authorities achieved the required standard in only 30% or less of their assessments

