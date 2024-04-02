Only fraction of containers bought under Deposit Return Scheme returned

Only a fraction of containers bought under the Deposit Return Scheme have been brought back to vending machines, new figures show. An average of five million beverage bottles and cans are sold in Ireland daily – including a minority of retail outlets which are not in the scheme. Allowing for that suggests that at least 200 million have been sold under the scheme – but just 21 million have to date been returned.

Re-turn, the company operating the scheme, yesterday revealed 21,018,360 containers had been returned since it launched on February 1. READ MORE: Irish author Manchan Magan opens up about prostate cancer diagnosis on Tommy Tiernan Show It said its highest daily collection rate was on Friday, March 29, with 1,267,178 plastic bottles and cans collected. More than 2.2million containers were returned over the long St Patrick’s weekend and similar figures are anticipated over Easte

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Northern Irish brewery exits Republic over ‘unworkable’ deposit return schemeRodger Doherty, director of Lacada Brewery, urged authorities across the UK and Ireland to co-operate on deposit returns to ease pain for small producers

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

TDs not charged for deposit return scheme in Leinster HouseA Government TD said politicians must “lead by example” following revelations they are not being charged for the deposit return scheme

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

5 Million Drinks Containers Collected Through Deposit Return SchemeOver 5 million drink containers have been collected since the launch of the Deposit Return Scheme at the beginning of February.The group behind it, says it's...

Source: TodayFM - 🏆 26. / 51 Read more »

Deposit Return Scheme 'about to go gangbusters' - Re-turn CEO answers your questionsRe-turn says engagement with the scheme to date has been 'positive' with 15.8 million containers returned

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Deposit Return: 21 million containers returned since start of schemeOver 21 million bottles and cans have been returned to shops and machines since the start of the Deposit Return Scheme.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Deposit return scheme sees more than 21m bottles and cans given backMore than 2.2m drink containers collected during St Patrick’s weekend alone, organisers say

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »