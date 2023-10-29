One woman has asked for help with quite a tricky situation regarding her mother

asked the internet for advice on approaching her mother, who is extremely pissed off over her daughter changing her form of birth control without telling her.“I am a 21 year old female in a committed relationship with my boyfriend of 6 years. We are seriously planning a future together, which includes a home, marriage, and (eventually) children. Being college students, however, neither of us feel that now is the best time to take any of those steps.

“Previously, we were always very careful about sex — he used condoms and I used the pill. However, I wasn’t happy on the pill and decent condoms can get pricey. So, after going back and forth for a while, we decided I’d get the copper IUD and we’d seek advice for alternatives to condoms at our local Planned Parenthood.”“Well, I had the ‘procedure’ (if you can even call it that, it was so quick) this weekend, we got some information from a very nice counselor, and went on our merry way.

“Here’s the thing about that pill. It was prescribed to me by a dermatologist when I was 14, to help with my acne. For months, my mother had been pushing me to ask for it at the dermatologist’s office even though I really wasn’t comfortable with the idea. I didn’t really know much about “the pill”, and I’ve never liked using pills in general unless I have to. headtopics.com

“Eventually, I caved, and I was miserable afterwards. I told my mom about my issues with the hormones (mainly the bouts of nausea, heartburn, and breast soreness I was experiencing), and she completely ignored me. She thought there was no issue because my acne was clearing up and I was just a hormonal teenager causing problems where there were none to be found. I thought she was minimizing my problems, so I stopped telling her about them.

Despite the simple decision of changing contraception, this small conflict has lead on to bigger problems in the relationship between her and her parents. “I started dating my boyfriend a year later, at 15, and we began having sex at age 17. I stayed on the pill because I thought it was the only free birth control method covered by my mother’s insurance (based on what she told me), and resigned myself to it. Once I found out there were other free and easy options at PP, I jumped on it. Now my mother is angry that I didn’t trust her judgment and that I value my boyfriend’s thoughts on my reproductive issues more than her own. headtopics.com

One Direction Star Romancing Irish Model?!The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Love Island’s Maura shares the one Irish thing she missed most in the villaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Meghan Markle’s ultimate makeup rule is one a lot of Irish gals will relate toMeghan Markle is fast becoming a beauty icon and has us all taking inspiration from the dewy skin and neutral colours she's known for. Read more ⮕

One Irish teacher has brilliantly captured the frustrations of many over todays strikeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

Irish woman behind TanOrganic gets incredible reaction after Dragons’ Den appearanceThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕