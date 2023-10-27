One third of men think talking about periods at work is unprofessional, shows study

They can be messy, they can be painful, they can be glorious if you were fearful that you may have been expecting an unplanned pregnancy.

However you feel about them, they happen – and to be honest, if you’re around people who have them, they’re probably going to be talked about. Despite all of this, it appears that one third of men still believe that chatting about your period at work is “unprofessional.”

And among their thoughts about bathroom habits and those who don’t bother washing their hands, they also discovered that one third of male workers would rather if us women shut up talking about our monthly bleeds.The majority of female workers surveyed said that they would rather speak in public, admit a mistake, or give someone relationship advice over mentioning their period in front of a male colleague. headtopics.com

As well as this, almost half (46 percent) of women said they would be embarrassed to take a sanitary product out of their bag at their desk, for fear of someone seeing them.

"Female employees shouldn't feel embarrassed talking about menstrual hygiene in the office, especially when they find themselves faced with a situation they may inadvertently not be prepared for. "Normalising conversations about menstrual cycles and how they affect women is vital to achieving period dignity and a diverse workforce."



