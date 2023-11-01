One-quarter of patients have not been to GP for a year as telemedicine soars in popularity

One in four people (25 per cent) report not having visited their GP in the past year, up from 15 per cent in 2020, according to the research commissioned by the Medical Council. Further, the number of patients making frequent visits to the GP is dropping: in 2020 some 23 per cent of patients reported going to the doctor every couple of months; this year the equivalent figure is just 8 per cent.

Some 9 per cent of people had used social media to seek guidance from doctors using this medium to post advice. But of those who have used social media in this way, only 11 per cent checked if the doctors were registered.

The survey of over 1,000 adults was released to coincide with the publication by the Medical Council of the ninth edition of its Guide to Professional Conduct & Ethics for Registered Medical Practitioners. The first revision of the guide in four years includes new and revised guidance for doctors on social media and acting as expert witnesses.

The revised guide encourages doctors to seek other sources of guidance to inform their practice, including national and international standards and policies, and guidelines specific to particular specialities.

