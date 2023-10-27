One of Will Smith's underrated action gems has been added to Netflix

Dr. Neville must race against time and hostile nocturnal mutants as looks to find a cure for a deadly virus that has wiped out most of mankind.is perhaps most notable for its striking visuals of an abandoned New York City. Manhattan is not as we know it, but an abandoned wasteland riddled with driverless cars, tall grass, and wild animals.'s character and his dog Samantha walk these streets alone at day, but must take shelter to survive the mutant 'Darkseekers' at night.

That adaptation was shelved owing to an ever increasing budget and it would be Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and 2) that would eventually take the director's chair with Smith in the main role.Just last year it was announced that a sequel to the 2007 original is in the works.

Read more:

JOEdotie »

Season two of Netflix’s You is going to be ‘gorier and scarier’ than season oneThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

WATCH: One Republic Take On One Of This Year’s Biggest Tracks For The Live LoungeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Harry and Meghan would 'split' but stay together for their careers, says expertMeryl Streep and Don Gummer announced they have been separated for years, similar to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and one expert believes the Sussexes could be next Read more ⮕

Matt Smith looks unrecognisable as cult leader Charles Manson in new crime-biopicThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Will there be a second season of Queen Charlotte on Netflix?Here's what we know so far about season 2 of the Bridgerton spinoff and whether the cast are showing any interest in bringing it back Read more ⮕

Netflix is creating a mini series about the Thai cave rescue missionNetflix is creating a very special new series about the Thai cave rescue of 2018. Read more ⮕