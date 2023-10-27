One of our favourite new shows of the year has landed on Netflix

OK, well, we know there’s the Hot List airing tonight…but after this drama-filled week, we totally get it if you’re searching for something new.Good Girls.

The series follows three suburban mums – Beth Boland, Ruby Hill and Annie Marks – in Detroit, Michigan who are struggling to make ends meet after personal and financial crosses. Beth is a mum-of-four whose world is turned upside down when she finds out that her car salesman husband has cheated on her.

Meanwhile, Ruby is a waitress who is struggling to pay for the kidney disease treatments that her daughter, Sara, needs.The trio feel like they constantly have everything taken away from them and are absolutely tired of it…so they plot out what is meant to be the ultimate heist and rob a supermarket. headtopics.com

However, like with all good heists, things don’t quite go to plan – and the three of them find they are in for more than they bargained for. Especially when the initially-succesful robbery attracts the store manager, who recognises one of the robbers.Beauty TrendThe Voice Of Ireland Final Countdown Is On….

