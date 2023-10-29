– one of our favourite comedies of all time is on TV tonight

It stars Cameron Diaz as Mary and Ben Stiller as Ted, her high school prom date who is still desperately in love with her years after school ends – and after an uncomfortable incident keeps him from actually taking her to the prom at all.
Eager to reconnect with her as an adult, Ted hires a private investigator to track her down but he doesn’t bet on her also having quite a few other admirers.Though Stiller and Diaz are likeable as the leads, the supporting cast is what makes this movie brilliant.
Matt Dillon, Lee Evans and Chris Elliot are hilarious – though the best lines are Lin Shaye’s in the role of Mary’s roommate Magda. If childish gags and physical humour aren’t your thing you probably won’t like this, though the film has more heart to it than you might think. headtopics.com
Ireland Headlines
Family fright night movies - something for everyone!From animated films for the little ones to flicks from the 80s and 90s with a mega nostalgia factor, we've got the whole family covered this Halloween. Read more ⮕