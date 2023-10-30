‘One of Ireland’s best’ – The life of Christy Dignam

sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 63 following a long battle with cancer.When Christy’s family released a statement saying he had come home to receive palliative care a few months ago, the support and love shown by the people of Ireland was immense.Aslan began performing in the 80s with their hit track calledblowing up in 1986. That song was famously turned down by Mother Records but was iconic in Ireland.
She said: “People sometimes define success as playing in these global stadium tours around the world but for them, just keeping their fan base, that was success to them.” Many compare Aslan to U2, who reached worldwide recognition and global success but Christy once explained the difference between the two.“If you look at U2 or somebody… they’re an international band at this stage. They kind of belong to the world, they don’t belong to Ireland anymore, where we still belong to Ireland, you know?”After leaving the band in 1988, Christy was dealing with a heroin addiction and was trying to record his own music.
Christy was asked if he allowed the fame go to his head but he replied: “I didn’t. It’s because I couldn’t live with the b*llsh*t, that’s why I took drugs.Christy Dignam was the real deal, he lived through the highs and lows of fame but came out the other side. headtopics.com
He was admired by everyone in Ireland and respected for his incredible voice and songwriting and he will forever be one of Ireland’s greatest artists.