One of 2023's most shocking movies is now available to watch at home

So if you're looking for something completely different, take a look at how some of the professional critics reacted to the sci-fi horror:"If you’re willing to surf on the wonderfully weird and wild wavelength of Infinity Pool it is indeed a singular, and unforgettable, ride.""Infinity Pool is the kind of film that reminds you that sometimes, the best thing a filmmaker can do is take you to places you would never dream of heading without apologising for any of it.

"There’s just more under the hood than your typical imitators: the antic disposition of the idle rich, the way infinite money can absolve the rich of any accountability, and the ever-predatory nature of colonial tourism. Wrap it up in a package this wild, shocking, and perverse, and it makes for a delightful bloody mess that you’ll want to go back to."

Infinity Pool is available to watch at home right now on Sky Cinema or with a NOW Cinema Membership. You can also check out our interview with the movie's writer/director Brandon Cronenberg right here:1 day ago

