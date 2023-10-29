One Irish teacher has brilliantly captured the frustrations of many over todays strike

Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland today withdrew from the supervision of students during break times, causing 60% of schools around the country to close.

According to RTE, most of the schools affected are in the religious-run sector where ASTI membership is concentrated. ASTI teachers insist they are not on strike, just withdrawing from supervision duties and are otherwise available for normal working hours. The lack of supervision around break times however, is deemed a health and safety issue – and forces the schools to close.

Talks between the ASTI and the Department of Education are continuing but there has been no progress meaning a date for the schools to reopen is unknown. Minister for Education Richard Bruton said he is bewildered why the ASTI would decide to close schools at a vital time over one extra hour per week during teachers’ working year when there was a deal on the table. headtopics.com

Details of the strike have remained relatively unknown but now one teacher has shared the reality of the situation.“This is a picture of my classroom. Right now I should have 30 Leaving Cert. English students in front of me. But they’re not here, because they can’t come to school. And how did I take this picture of my classroom? Did I cross the picket? No. Because I’m not on strike today. No teachers are.

Donna writes that the government and the media are misinforming the public about the situation. The dispute is not just over supervision pay, but rather over a desire to restore pay for lower paid teachers.“There are two main issues in dispute: S&S and LPT pay. But what do these acronyms even mean? headtopics.com

