One in 10 Dutch judges and prosecutors turned down high-profile case due to safety concerns

Of those who continue despite the threats, 40 per cent said they had felt progressively less safe over the past five years, and believed the security precautions offered by the state were totally inadequate. “It’s a losing battle”, said one prosecutor. “It’s like fighting automatic weapons with water pistols.”

– and particularly the infamous Marengo trial where 17 defendants are charged in connection with 13 separate murders, all linked to Moroccan gangster Ridouan Taghi. There have been three additional murders since the Marengo trial – the most complex in Dutch legal history – began in 2021. All three related directly to the key state witness, known as Nabil B.

Lawyer Derk Wiersum, who was defending B, was shot dead as he said goodbye to his wife on their doorstep in Amsterdam in 2019. Nabil B’s brother had previously been shot dead at work. Journalist Peter de Vries, who began advising B after Wiersum’s murder, was shot dead in 2021.

“Since the murder of Derk Wiersum I’m putting myself first,” said one judge. “I have a young family as well. Let other colleagues take those dangerous cases if they wish.” “The sheer volume of threats faced by our members is astounding,” said Marc Fierstra, chair of the Dutch Association for the Judiciary, whose members took part in the survey.

“Our members used to do their jobs without a thought for their safety. That is certainly no longer the case. And while organised crime may pose the most serious threats, there are problems in other areas too, even in some child custody cases.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Dublin Fire Brigade shares interactive map of Halloween bonfiresAt one point on Halloween Dublin Fire Brigade received around 'one emergency call every 70 seconds'

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: When thousands of people are set to avail of one-off €400 grant next monthAs well as a €400 Disability Support Grant, there were changes to the weekly rate of payment announced in Budget 2024 - they will come into effect within months

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Matthew Perry one season show that deserved to be bigger than FriendsMatthew Perry one season show that deserved to be bigger than Friends

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Best Halloween jokes from bad puns to one linersThe funniest Halloween joke ideas to get your loved ones laughing when all the horror gets too much this October

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Ireland’s game against Albania suspended for one hour due to torrential rainNations League game’s second half could be played tomorrow if conditions do not improve.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: 'Miracle' no one killed after Co Mayo pub collapsesFive people have been taken to hospital, with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, after a building collapsed in the east Mayo village of Kilkelly.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕