Tourists at a souvenirs shop in the old town in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. 'It’s clear there are two economies in Bosnia Herzegovina,' writes John McManus. Photograph: Fehim Demir/European Pressphoto Agency

Not long after you cross the mountains behind Dubrovnik on the eastern route you pass a large weather-beaten billboard welcoming you to, one of the two autonomous entities composing Bosnia and Herzegovina; the roads are poor, traffic infrequent and the streets of the towns you pass through are lined with decaying Eastern Bloc-style low-rise apartment blocks. The sense of decline is palpable.

As you start the journey south via the second route, through the Federation of Bosnia Herzegovina, you pass the former Holiday Inn. The base for many foreign journalists during the siege, it was the backdrop to numerous news reports. It has been renovated and rebranded as the Hotel Holiday. Farther down the road you pass an exceptionally large Porsche dealership that is hard to reconcile with the air of economic stagnation that prevailed during the first part of the journey. headtopics.com

And soon you are on an EU-funded motorway that takes you a good portion of the way to Mostar – another city made famous for all the wrong reasons by the war. The secondary roads are far better. They take you through valleys – the sides and floors of which are home to red-roofed villages that would not look out of place in the foothills of the Alps, were it not for the minarets of the mosques.

A road trip is an arbitrary way to assess the relative strengths of two economies – and it’s clear there are two economies in Bosnia Herzegovina. In truth, there is little difference between the two entities in terms of GDP and unemployment but the impression that the federation is making progress and the republic is at best stagnant is an inescapable one. headtopics.com

'Everyone says he inspires children in Thomond, but it's far greater than that'Keith Earls forged a lasting legacy in his native Limerick and retires as one of the most popular players in Irish rugby. Read more ⮕

The new hair colour that you’re going to see everywhere this autumnThis colour is just right if you don't want to go too wild, however it does bring a pop of colour for those that want something a bit more adventurous. Read more ⮕

Gino D'Acampo in horror crash with 'blood everywhere' as he films new ITV showCelebrity chef Gino D'Acampo has slammed ITV after a stunt for a new travel show was halted over a bloody disaster during filming in Austria Read more ⮕

Israel’s Netanyahu claims he was not warned of planned Hamas attackComments posted on X caused a political uproar and a rift within the war cabinet Read more ⮕

Tina Kellegher on why she left Fair City, The Snapper legacy and Colm MeaneyThe much loved actress reveals people still call her Sharon in the street, she opens up about actor Pat Laffan and she teases the possiblity of returning to Fair City in the future Read more ⮕