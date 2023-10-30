Tourists at a souvenirs shop in the old town in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. 'It’s clear there are two economies in Bosnia Herzegovina,' writes John McManus. Photograph: Fehim Demir/European Pressphoto Agency
Not long after you cross the mountains behind Dubrovnik on the eastern route you pass a large weather-beaten billboard welcoming you to, one of the two autonomous entities composing Bosnia and Herzegovina; the roads are poor, traffic infrequent and the streets of the towns you pass through are lined with decaying Eastern Bloc-style low-rise apartment blocks. The sense of decline is palpable.
As you start the journey south via the second route, through the Federation of Bosnia Herzegovina, you pass the former Holiday Inn. The base for many foreign journalists during the siege, it was the backdrop to numerous news reports. It has been renovated and rebranded as the Hotel Holiday. Farther down the road you pass an exceptionally large Porsche dealership that is hard to reconcile with the air of economic stagnation that prevailed during the first part of the journey. headtopics.com
And soon you are on an EU-funded motorway that takes you a good portion of the way to Mostar – another city made famous for all the wrong reasons by the war. The secondary roads are far better. They take you through valleys – the sides and floors of which are home to red-roofed villages that would not look out of place in the foothills of the Alps, were it not for the minarets of the mosques.
A road trip is an arbitrary way to assess the relative strengths of two economies – and it’s clear there are two economies in Bosnia Herzegovina. In truth, there is little difference between the two entities in terms of GDP and unemployment but the impression that the federation is making progress and the republic is at best stagnant is an inescapable one. headtopics.com