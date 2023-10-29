Olly Murs to Replace X Factor Favourite?!

He was a contestant on the show. He then co-hosted the spin-off programme. And now it appears that Olly Murs could be taking a seat onAccording to reports show bosses want to shake things up on this year’s series and they’re keen to have Mr Murs involved with a major role.producers and ITV bosses are keen for him to replace Louis,” the insider explained. “They think Olly would be a much bigger ratings hit than Louis.
Another rumour is that Olly could be joining forces with or replacing host Dermot O’Leary, who recently admitted that‘A moment we’ll never forget’ – Olly Murs holds back tears in wedding clip as wife Amelia walks down aisle‘A moment we’ll never forget’ – Olly Murs holds back tears in wedding clip as wife Amelia walks down aisle‘Motherf*ckers Shut Up!’ – Lady Gaga Tells A-List Guests To Be Quiet While She Serenades Boyfriend At Fashion WeekThis Irish hotel is perfect if you want to live like...