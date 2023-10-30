Older people at risk from new approach to transfers from hospitals to nursing homes, geriatricians warn

The Heath Service Executive's enhanced community care programme is being extended to include an interface with nursing homes. The move aims to ensure older patients are discharged more quickly. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

From this week, the HSE’s enhanced community care programme is being extended to include an interface with nursing homes. The move aims to ensure older patients are discharged more quickly and given supports after their transfer to a nursing home.

The Irish Society of Physicians in Geriatric Medicine (ISPGM), representing over 130 consultant geriatricians, says it has “grave concerns” that the pathways proposed will “undermine the appropriate care and treatment of older people presenting for acute care and/or rehabilitation”. headtopics.com

ICPOP teams are led by a consultant geriatrician and include nurses, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, social work and dietetics. To achieve this, new pathways for overseeing the transfer of patients are proposed, including a greater role for geriatricians in reviewing and providing advanced care planning for patients. In the first year of implementation, it is proposed that 12.5 per cent of older people in nursing homes will be reviewed by specialist geriatric teams.

“There is no cognisance or acknowledgment within the paper of the needs of frail older people requiring rehabilitation in the course of recovery from acute illness, the supports required to deliver this, or the risks posed to the lives of older people who are inappropriately disenfranchised of acute care when these pathways are implemented.” headtopics.com

