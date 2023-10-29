Old Texts From Amy Winehouse Affected Blake Before Overdose

Blake Fielder-Civil overdosed on heroin after reading old text messages from his ex-wife, the late Amy Winehouse, his mother has revealed.

Blake, 30, was released from jail two weeks ago after serving 12-months of a 32-month sentence for burglary and possession of an imitation firearm.on Friday. Blake had battled with his own long-running fight against addiction. It was said he had overdosed after going out for a few drinks with a friend.she feels Amy’s old text messages may have had an effect on Blake after he was released from prison.

10 Texts You’ve Definitely Received From MamThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Heartbreaking final texts from a pulse nightclubber to his mother have been revealedThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Leaked Wayne Rooney texts to wife Coleen show her thoughts on Birmingham jobThe famous couple were divided when it came to settling in the US, with Wayne having hit the ground running in Washington DC, in contrast to Coleen's anguish as homesickness took hold Read more ⮕

Curtis Pritchard reveals what he said to Love Island ex Amy Hart after welcoming first babyCurtis Pritchard has revealed what he said to his ex Amy Hart after she welcomed her first baby back in March. Read more ⮕

Amy Huberman suffers hilarious typo on Johnny Sexton’s retirement postEven Amy Huberman can occasionally fall victim to the dreaded typo and Johnny Sexton found this out personally. Read more ⮕

Amy Huberman has fans in stitches with gaffe on Johnny Sexton's retirement postThe actress and wife of Irish rugby icon Brian O'Driscoll was quick to offer words of encouragement to Johnny Sexton but a slip-up on autocorrect resulted in a different meaning Read more ⮕